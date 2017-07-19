Parents Of Instagram Drown Out The 'Mum Shamers' Criticising Pink For Cooking With Her Kids

Pink inadvertently prompted a flurry of comments about her parenting skills when she shared a photo of herself cooking with her kids.

The singer posted the shot showing her preparing dinner while wearing her seven-month-old son Jameson in a baby carrier as her six-year-old daughter Willow kneels on the worktop beside her, on Monday 17 July.

Some commenters were quick to criticise Pink for having her children so close to a hot stove.

“Dangerous stuff for your kids. Stop doing this,” wrote one. “You are a great singer, don’t need to expose your baby to boiling oil. Are you insane these days?”

But it didn’t take long for Pink’s fans and the parents of Instagram to epicallly shut down the critics by posting thousands of comments in support of the mum-of-two.