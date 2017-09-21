The popular visual discovery app Pinterest and fashion search platform Lyst have come together to predict the top ten costumes everyone will want to wear this Halloween.

Looking at global data from a combined pool of 210 million monthly users, Pinterest and Lyst have revealed the top 10 most wanted looks this year so far.

1. Pennywise The Clown From ‘IT’



Apparantly, the most popular choice for a Halloween costume is ‘IT’. A.K.A Pennywise the clown.

IT is a ghoul that disguises itself as a clown in order to attract and it children as they are an easier target. Nice.