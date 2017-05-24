For your daily dose of body confidence, look no further than Iskra Lawrence.

The 26-year-old plus-size model has shot to Instagram fame by posting un-retouched and, frankly, gorgeous photographs, alongside with body-positive captions.

If honesty is her currency, one of her latest Instagram posts does not disappoint.

On Monday, Lawrence shared “heavily retouched” throwback photos from earlier in her career, making a powerful statement about her own body image and self-esteem.

“You might be wondering who that random blonde girl is... Well it’s me. I might look different because I was a few dress sizes smaller but the main difference is... I’m HEAVILY retouched,” explained Lawrence, who is now a size 14.