Hoppip, Marill and Skarmony all feature in the trailer below, while Chikorita, Cyndaquil and Totodile each get the nod in the press release .

The second generation update will introduce more than 80 Pokemon originally discovered in the Johto region in Pokemon Gold and Pokemon Silver.

Pokemon Go is set to get a range of new Pokemon later this week as Niantic seeks to reignite interest in the smash-hit smartphone game.

There’s no firm release date, but Niantic promises the update will drop “later this week”. Niantic, the game’s developers, revealed a range of new features.

New evolutions will see Pokemon first found in the Kanto region evolve into those that inhabit the Johto, as well as new evolution items at PokeStops.

Two new berries will also be released. In a release, the Pokemon Go team explains: “Giving a Pokémon a Nanab Berry will slow its movements, making it easier to catch. The Pinap Berry doubles the amount of Candy you’ll receive if your next catch attempt succeeds.”

New encounter gameplay, avatars and an expanded wardrobe are set to be made available through the update too, the release revealed.

If the update has piqued your interest in the game again, check out our guide for the top 10 famous locations where you can catch rare Pokemon in the UK.

Pokemon Go survival gadgets