Pokemon Go is set to get a range of new Pokemon later this week as Niantic seeks to reignite interest in the smash-hit smartphone game.
The second generation update will introduce more than 80 Pokemon originally discovered in the Johto region in Pokemon Gold and Pokemon Silver.
Hoppip, Marill and Skarmony all feature in the trailer below, while Chikorita, Cyndaquil and Totodile each get the nod in the press release.
There’s no firm release date, but Niantic promises the update will drop “later this week”. Niantic, the game’s developers, revealed a range of new features.
New evolutions will see Pokemon first found in the Kanto region evolve into those that inhabit the Johto, as well as new evolution items at PokeStops.
Two new berries will also be released. In a release, the Pokemon Go team explains: “Giving a Pokémon a Nanab Berry will slow its movements, making it easier to catch. The Pinap Berry doubles the amount of Candy you’ll receive if your next catch attempt succeeds.”
New encounter gameplay, avatars and an expanded wardrobe are set to be made available through the update too, the release revealed.
Pokemon Go survival gadgets
-
Mophie
Buying a battery case makes sense on a number of levels. For starters most smartphones don’t have the best battery life these days, add to this the fact that Pokemon Go uses GPS all the time means without one you’re going to have a very short play session. The Mophie juice pack wireless
is the best of both worlds. It’s a slimline charging case which will give your iPhone a 50 per cent boost in battery life. It’s also a wireless charging case so if you happen to an urban Pokemon hunter then this case can be charged through any number of public wireless charging points whether it’s in Starbucks or McDonalds.
-
Tech 21
If there’s one thing that Pokemon GO is going to increase, it’s the number of people getting caught in the rain or dropping their smartphone into something they shouldn’t.
Don’t let your precious £700+ gadget become the victim of a prolonged Snorlax hunt in the forest and instead invest in some proper protection for your smartphone.
The Tech 21 Evo Xplorer
is dustproof, snow-proof and shockproof. It creates a perfect seal around your gadget which means even if you decide to go paddling for Pokemon your phone can survive submerged up to 10ft.
-
Pokemon
If you want to go the full whack then look no further than Pokemon Go Plus
. This little device connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and notifies you about some of the most important events in the game.
When a Pokemon is near, GO Plus will flash. Near a Pokestop? It'll flash and vibrate. If a Pokemon you've already caught is close, you can actually catch them again just by pressing on GO Plus.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Why are you doing this to yourself? Pokemon Go might be feeding your nostalgia but it's killing your phone's battery life and its increased the number of lamp posts you walk into by about 300 per cent.
Accept it, you just want to play Pokemon like you used to as a kid/teen. Dig out your old Game Boy (or buy one off eBay) and get stuck into the old games. Red or Blue are good places to start or progress through to Yellow or Crystal if you want the full colour experience. You'll thank us later.