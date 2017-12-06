Police Chiefs Debate Possibility Of Making Misogyny A Hate Crime

Senior police chiefs are set to debate the possibility of making misogyny a hate crime as part of a drive to clamp down on sexual harassment.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton, national policing lead on hate crime, told a Commons select committee on Wednesday a review of “strands” of offences categorised as hate could see action taken against those who target women.

He said the discussion, being led by former Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Sue Fish, is ongoing but could lead to tougher sentences for offenders should the government and police forces decide to review current laws.

“There is an option there to consider reviewing the five national reported strands of hate crime,” he said.

“Because they all have statutory provision around enhanced sentencing, at the minute what we would describe as a misogyny-type offence does not exist.

“Where we are with that now is Sue [Fish] is presenting evidence to us on the consideration of misogyny as sixth strand of hate crime, or if not, what are we going to do about it.

“Another six chief constables are also reporting on it at the minute and others are waiting to see what we come back with.”