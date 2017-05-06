Avoiding gluten has become an increasingly popular choice among people who aren’t even intolerant.
So one police force has decided to use the trend to their advantage.
Newark Police Department in California posted a kind offer on their Facebook page...
The force offered: “Is your meth laced with deadly gluten? Not sure? Bring your meth down to the PD [police department] and we will test it for you for free!”
It is unclear whether anyone has so far taken them up on their offer.
The post, published on Thursday, had been shared more than 80,000 times on Saturday and been liked more than 14,000 times.
Crystal meth is a far greater problem in the US than the UK.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, over 12.3 million Americans age 12 and older have tried meth at least once.