A protest about a man’s death following a police chase turned violent on Friday night, as people erected makeshift roadblocks and threw bottles at officers. Wheelie bins, mattresses and debris blocked part of Kingsland Road in east London, where crowds gathered in response to the death of Rashan Charles. Some of the makeshift blocks were set on fire. Riot police, including police on horseback, tried to regain control of the situation.

Dozens of protesters, some masked, lined the streets. Shattered glass littered the road, where a handful of protesters held Black Lives Matter placards. At one point, a line of officers were filmed walking back in retreat as items were launched towards them. Riot vans brought in to control the situation also came under attack.

The protest started mid-afternoon but by early evening, it had turned violent, with attempts being made to block roads and bottles being thrown at police.

This is the scene on Kingsland Road where gangs of masked youth are attacking the police with bottles pic.twitter.com/g5caH4zQDM — Spectrum SINO 📻 🔊 (@SINOinUK) July 28, 2017

Later, a truck was driven through one of the barricades protesters had erected. Footage shows it pushing a wheelie ban while demonstrators cling to it and one even makes it to the roof of the vehicle, all while it continue driving on.

Truck drives through barricades taking a few protesters with it @VICEUK pic.twitter.com/qgcmkZd2aY — Henry Langston (@Henry_Langston) July 28, 2017

Restaurants and bars pulled down their shutters and locked customers inside as police pushed protesters down Kingsland High Street and beyond Dalston Kingsland Station. The violence is believed to have ended around 11pm, but a helicopter continued to circle above the area while the streets remained littered with broken glass. Later in the evening, police tweeted an image of a damaged police car and said their officers had suffered “abuse and violence”. “Whatever the frustrations, this is patently NOT what the family of Rashan Charles wanted,” they said.

Officers have been subjected to abuse & violence. Whatever the frustrations, this is patently NOT what the family of Rashan Charles wanted. pic.twitter.com/X0WdLHHt0m — Hackney Police (@MPSHackney) July 28, 2017

Earlier this week, the Charles family urged people not to commit any violence in anger about his death. Scotland Yard said “a number of items including bottles” were thrown at officers attending a “planned protest” from 3.40pm on Friday, close to Middleton Road. The police watchdog, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC), is investigating the events leading to the death of Charles on Saturday.

PA Wire/PA Images A man lays flowers outside the Kingsland Road shop where Rashan Charles was chased and apprehended, shortly before his death