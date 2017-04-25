Poorest Households Pay More In Taxes Than The Richest 10%, New Figures Reveal

Britain’s poorest households pay more of their incomes in taxes than the very richest, official figures reveal today.

The latest release from the Office for National Statistics shows the poorest 10% of households fork out 42% of their income in taxes – including VAT and council tax.

Conversely, the richest 10% pay 34.3% - according to analysis by the Equality Trust.

Today’s figures also show that average income for the richest fifth of households is £84,700 – more than 12 times greater than the poorest fifth (£7,200).

Theresa May last week refused to rule out raising VAT – currently 20% - if the Tories win the General Election.

Dr. Wanda Wyporska, Executive Director of The Equality Trust, said: “When the super-rich are paying less in taxes than their cleaners, you know something has gone disastrously wrong with our broken, regressive tax system.

“Time after time we see sensible reforms attacked and rejected in favour of tax cuts for billionaires. These do nothing for ordinary people struggling to keep a roof over their head.

“If political parties are serious about representing working people, they need to shift the burden of tax to those with the broadest shoulders. Only then will we see a fairer and more equal society.”

Council tax and VAT are the two payments that hit the lowest earners particularly hard, according to Equality Trust analysis of the figures.

The poorest 10% of households pay 7% of their gross income in council tax, compared to just 1.5% for the richest,

When it comes to VAT, the poorest households fork out 12.5% of their gross income – whereas that tax only accounts for 5% of outgoings for the richest.