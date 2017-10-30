Verses from a famous World War One poem have been written using poppies in seven locations across Britain and France.

In Flanders Fields, by Canadian officer John McCrae, was written after the bright red flowers bloomed in the otherwise barren battlefields, despite the death and destruction that preceded them.

The flower came to be regarded as a symbol of hope and of remembrance of the sacrifices made in war.

The poem lines – filmed with a drone on behalf of the Royal British Legion - are located at Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, on Dunkirk Beach, on the White Cliffs of Dover, at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, in Cardiff Bay, at Salford Quays in Manchester and outside the Sage in Gateshead.