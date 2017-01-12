A mum has responded to comments she received about the colour of her baby bump, when she posted a photo on Instagram.

On 5 January, Porsche Thomas, a model from the US, shared a photo of herself sunbathing while pregnant with twins.

One person wrote that her belly was “so black”, while another commented it looked “nasty.”

Speaking about the comments she received, Thomas told BET: “We don’t really get to see black baby bumps and when we do, people have a negative reaction to it, for some reason, like it’s vulgar.

“I don’t hold on to other people’s opinions that have nothing to do with me. I laugh at the ignorance. I’m pretty secure in myself.”

A photo posted by porschethomas (@porschethomas) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:17pm PST

People came to Thomas’ defence in the photo comments.

“Well I for one think you look ah-mazing mumma,” one person wrote. “You wear that bump beautifully. You have to feel sorry for those who don’t see the beauty of this picture.”

Another commented: “I don’t understand what causes people to blurt nonsense, but they do.

“You have an envious perfectly round bump and you have twins. You look fabulous in the photo and it seems like you feel as wonderful as you look.”

Thomas hit back at her critics by posting another photo of her pregnant bump a day later.

“While some of y’all been in my comments criticising the blackness that is my belly and me during what shoulda been your holiday cheer, I been over here enjoying life, growing tiny humans, performing miracles and hopefully getting even blacker,” she wrote.

A photo posted by porschethomas (@porschethomas) on Jan 2, 2017 at 3:00pm PST

Thomas gave birth to her twin boys, August and Berlin, two days after the photo was posted on 7 January.

“So grateful for this little family of mine,” she captioned a photo of her newborn boys.

“Meet August and Berlin, born 1/7/17 at 8:29am and 8:31am respectively. The loves of my life.”

A photo posted by porschethomas (@porschethomas) on Jan 10, 2017 at 11:08am PST

Also on HuffPost 'First Moments' Birth Photography 'First Moments' Birth Photography

1 of 37 Share this slide:

Fermont Fotografie