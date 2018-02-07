Poundland has been banned from reusing a series of ads created for its 2017 Christmas campaign, one of which included a nod to the sexual act of teabagging. The ad, which divided the internet when it was posted on Poundland’s Twitter and Facebook pages on 21 December, featured an image of a toy elf holding a tea bag between its legs with a female doll lying beneath it. The NSFW advert originally included a box of Twinings tea in the background along with the caption: “How do you take your tea, one lump or two?” But after the tea manufacturer complained about the “misuse” of its product, Poundland posted a second edited image, along with the caption: “Spot the difference”. The teabagging ad is just one from Poundland’s #ElfBehavingBad campaign that has now been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), after the regulator received 85 complaints about the “sexualised” depictions of toys.

Another now-banned ad from the campaign showed a toy elf and a bottle of de-icer placed in front of a car windscreen. The elf appeared to have drawn a pair of breasts in the ice and the ad was accompanied by the caption: “Oh Elf, we know it’s nippy outside but not that kind of nippy! #ElfBehavingBad”. Another ad featured a moving graphic of the toy elf with a toothbrush placed between its legs whilst motioning back and forth. The caption stated: “That’s one way to scratch that itch. That’s not Santa’s toothbrush is it?!”.

ASA

Other banned ads from the campaign included: :: An ad that featured a toy elf in a sink filled with bubbles sitting with two female dolls, taking a selfie. The caption stated: “Rub-a-dub-dub, three in a tub. A night of ‘Selfies and chill’. #ElfBehavingBad.” :: An ad that featured an elf sitting on a toy donkey’s back with the caption: “Don’t tell Rudolph I’ve found a new piece of ass.” :: An ad that featured an elf playing a game of cards with three unclothed dolls. The caption stated: “Joker, joker. I really want to poker.” :: An ad that featured an image of the toy elf next to a drawing of a phallic-shaped tree with the caption: “That’s one very prickly Christmas tree.”

ASA