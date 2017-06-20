Poundland is set to launch a new chocolate bar in retaliation to Toblerone’s controversial shape change - and it’s the ultimate burn.

The budget retailer has created a ‘Twin Peaks’ chocolate bar which has double peaks positioned closer together, similar to Toblerone’s previous shape.

Adding fuel to the fire, a 100g bar of Toblerone costs anywhere between £1.10 and £1.50 from supermarkets, while Poundland’s new 180g bar will cost just £1.