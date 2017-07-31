Pregnant Doctor Delivered Another Woman's Baby 'Seconds' Before Being Induced Herself

A pregnant doctor who was waiting to be induced delivered another woman’s child after overhearing nurses say the baby was in distress.

Dr Amanda Hess was in the Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Kentucky, US, when she overheard that mum-to-be Leah Johnson needed to give birth immediately.

Another doctor, Hala Sabry, shared the touching story on her Facebook page.

“While [Hess] was getting into her patient gown to prepare for her induction and delivery, she overheard the nurses preparing for a woman in active labour who needed to deliver immediately because the baby was in distress - that baby was coming and needed help,” Sabry wrote on Facebook on 25 July.