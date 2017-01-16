A pregnant lesbian has found a brilliant way to respond to trolls who told her she shouldn’t carry a baby as she’s the “more masculine” person in her relationship. Domonique and Crissy Wilson, who regularly post YouTube videos, recently shared their first pregnancy photo baring Domonique’s baby bump. However they received some negative comments such as: “Tell me why the masculine one is having the baby?”

A photo posted by Domo And Crissy 🌹💍 (@domo.crissy.15) on Oct 26, 2016 at 2:42pm PDT

Screenshots of Domonique baring her baby bump on Snapchat were also shared on Facebook with negative comments. One user, Bri Naylor, shared a picture of the snaps with the caption: “Somebody explain wtf is going on.” Her post was shared nearly 5,000 times. One person wrote on the picture: “I’m confused why didn’t Chrissy carry the baby?” Others defended the couple, with one writing: “She’s a girl who’s pregnant, what explanation do you need?”

Domonique and her wife didn’t let the negative comments get them down. Taking to Instagram sharing a photo of her bare bump, the mum-to-be wrote: “I am a woman who likes to dress how she pleases and doesn’t give two shits about your stereotypes. “Who cares if I like to wear snap backs and joggers? Who cares that I’m not the ‘normal’ look of a pregnant woman? “There’s a lot of hate going around with me being a ‘pregnant stud’ which is soooo funny to me.”

A photo posted by Domo And Crissy 🌹💍 (@domo.crissy.15) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:43pm PST

Domonique went on to say she went to a sperm bank to conceive her child and is “so blessed” to be able to bring her son into the world. “One thing I will teach my son is to always be himself and to stand up for himself,” she said. “Mummy is sorry that you have to be born in a world full of hate, but just know that I will do my best to protect you.” The mums-to-be also shared a “baby mama” dance where they were “shaking off” the haters.

A video posted by Domo And Crissy 🌹💍 (@domo.crissy.15) on Jan 11, 2017 at 6:51pm PST

Since speaking out against the trolls, the couple have had a lot of support on Twitter.

@domoandcrissy this snap made me smile, I'm so happy for you Domo. You're a beautiful and amazing mommy.💜 pic.twitter.com/uWnazFheaM — Jasmine 👑 (@abbyy618) January 14, 2017

@domoandcrissy i cant wait for domonic to enter this world so you can show off that mummies can raise a kid as well as heterosexuals can! ❤ — sophie 🐥 (@sexilaurmani) January 14, 2017

@domoandcrissy We're here to support you every step of the way! We love you guys & Domonic so very much! You deserve the world!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Victoria Bisceglia (@ladyvava97) January 14, 2017

Domonique said she hopes she has inspired other gay couples to start families. “I think the world needs more diverstiy,” she wrote on Twitter. “Be who you are!”

I really hope we inspired more gay coupled to start families, I think the world needs more diversity. Be who you are! 👶🏽 — Domo and Crissy ❤️ (@domoandcrissy) January 14, 2017