Pregnant Women Can Exercise In Warm Weather And Have Hot Baths Without Risk, Study Finds

Pregnant women can exercise in warm weather and use saunas or hot baths without risking the health of their unborn child, according to a study which contradicts current advice that women should avoid getting too hot.

The University of Exeter was involved in carrying out the research, which analysed the results of 12 studies published up to July 2017.

These reported the core temperature response of 347 pregnant women to heat stress, either through exercise or through passive heating, such as using a sauna or sitting in a hot bath.

Current advice says that pregnant women should avoid heat stress based on concerns about possible risks of exceeding a core body temperature of 39C during pregnancy. Their research, which is published online in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, found no woman exceeded the recommended core temperature limit of 39C across all studies.

Dr Ollie Jay, of the University of Sydney, who lead the study, said: “Health guidelines for pregnant women unanimously state that hot water immersion or sauna use should be restricted due to the elevated risk of maternal hyperthermia and the consequent potential impact on foetal development.

“However, our results suggest that heat stress risk is low.”