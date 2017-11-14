The Government’s key anti-radicalisation strategy is “discriminatory, disproportionate and counter-productive” and should be subject to an inquiry over its focus on Muslims, a landmark report on Islamophobia has said.

Prevent should be investigated over whether frontline staff’s “existing biases and stereotypes” were contributing to how much more likely Muslims are to be referred to its de-radicalisation programme, race equality think tank The Runnymede Trust has said.

Its findings are a follow-up to its first report on anti-Muslim racism 20 years ago.

Prevent, which places a statutory duty on local councils and public sector bodies to prevent people from becoming radicalised by referring those they suspect are at risk to authorities, has been criticised before for its focus on Muslims.

In the wide-ranging report, the trust said the concepts behind Prevent are vague and “permit varied individual interpretations, including those infected by prejudice”.