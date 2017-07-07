London has been given a multicoloured makeover ahead of this weekend’s Pride.
From high street shops to Underground tube stations, splashes of colour can be spotted all over the city to mark the annual LGBT celebrations taking place this weekend.
Parliament will be stepping up its game this year by lighting up with the colours of the rainbow for the first time.
The iconic flag will be projected onto the river front of the Palace of Westminster and will be able to be seen across the Thames from the Southbank and from Westminster Bridge.
A rainbow flag will also fly over Portcullis House, as it did last year in Parliament’s first recognition of the event.
Pride at Parliament tours are also being offered for the first time, marking 50 years since the passing of the Sexual Offences Act 1967 and 60 years since the presentation of the Wolfenden Report in 1957.
Londoners have been on the lookout for other rainbow-related things on display.
The main event of the campaign, the Pride parade, will kick off at 1pm on Saturday afternoon, with celebrations wrapping up on the Sunday.