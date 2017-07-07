All Sections
    07/07/2017 15:38 BST | Updated 07/07/2017 15:46 BST

    Pride In London Sees Rainbows Across Capital Ahead Of Annual Celebrations

    Parliament will be illuminated with the rainbow flag for the first time ever.

    London has been given a multicoloured makeover ahead of this weekend’s Pride.

    From high street shops to Underground tube stations, splashes of colour can be spotted all over the city to mark the annual LGBT celebrations taking place this weekend.

    (Carl Court/Getty Images)
    High street tops including Topshop have been splashed with colour
    (Carl Court/Getty Images)
    Coffee shop Costa gets rainbow branding

    Parliament will be stepping up its game this year by lighting up with the colours of the rainbow for the first time.

    The iconic flag will be projected onto the river front of the Palace of Westminster and will be able to be seen across the Thames from the Southbank and from Westminster Bridge.

    (Carl Court/Getty Images)
    Rainbow flag flying at Somerset House

    A rainbow flag will also fly over Portcullis House, as it did last year in Parliament’s first recognition of the event.

    Pride at Parliament tours are also being offered for the first time, marking 50 years since the passing of the Sexual Offences Act 1967 and 60 years since the presentation of the Wolfenden Report in 1957.

    Londoners have been on the lookout for other rainbow-related things on display.

    (Carl Court/Getty Images)
    The escalators on the London Underground look more colourful than usual

    The main event of the campaign, the Pride parade, will kick off at 1pm on Saturday afternoon, with celebrations wrapping up on the Sunday.

