    28/07/2017 13:50 BST

    Primark Summer 2017: The New 'Beauty And The Beast' PJ Range Is Making Us Swoon

    Take all of our money 🙌

    Primark has been the gift that keeps on giving for Disney fans throughout 2017.

    From their Chip mug coin purse to themed makeup collections, the high street retailer has kept the treats coming and they’ve now added a ‘Beauty And The Beast’ pyjama range to the mix. 

    Featuring Mrs Potts pj sets and Belle T-shirts, the new pieces are the perfect addition to a Disney-lover’s wardrobe and everything is priced £10 or less. 

    A post shared by Primark (@primark) on

    Here are a few of our favourite pieces to shop:

