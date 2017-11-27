Prince Harry on Monday announced he was engaged to his US actress girlfriend Meghan Markle and that the pair will marry in the spring of next year. Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Harry, 33, currently fifth-in-line to the British throne, and Markle, 36, best known for her role in the TV legal drama “Suits,” got secretly engaged earlier this month.

Mark Blinch / Reuters Prince Harry with Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September

While people across Britain and around the world sent in messages of congratulations, the news prompted questions from many others. Here’s what we know about the marriage so far: Will we get a day off? The day of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding - April 29, 2011 - was made a public holiday. The-then prime minister, David Cameron, announced the official day off just one week after the pair revealed their engagement, in November 2010. Similarly, a national holiday was held on July 29, 1981, for the wedding of Prince Charles and Diana. There was no public holiday for the wedding of Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. When asked if Prime Minister Theresa May will order a Bank Holiday to celebrate, a spokesman replied: “I haven’t discussed that with her.” Nonetheless, a lot of people are asking about it already:

The world: Prince Harry is going to marry Meghan Markle!

The UK: ...Do we get the day off? pic.twitter.com/0UBYCIV8bf — Mark Lankester (@markrlankester) November 27, 2017

The overriding question being asked about the Harry and Meghan engagement appears to be: "Do I get a day off?" — James Masters (@Masters_JamesD) November 27, 2017

Hey Prince Harry and Meghan hurry up and announce a date for the wedding. We want to know when we’re getting a day off! pic.twitter.com/Yq3AZVWh5o — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) November 27, 2017

Give us the bank holiday or else — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) November 27, 2017

Me after the Prince Harry #MeghanMarkle Royal Wedding statement..... pic.twitter.com/3MPtROHFVs — Tom Quante (@TomQuante) November 27, 2017

PA Wire/PA Images The day of William and Kate's wedding was made an official holiday on April 29, 2011

When will it happen? According to the official statement from Clarence House, the pair will wed in Spring 2018, although no specific date has been given. It’s worth noting however that William and Kate’s third child is due in April. Kate accepted William’s proposal in October 2010, with the news becoming public the following month. They announced their wedding date of April 29 on November 23, exactly a week after revealing their engagement. Where will it happen? While this hasn’t yet been announced, most senior royals marry at Westminster Abbey, St Paul’s Cathedral or the chapel at Windsor Castle. The couple are then expected to move into Nottingham Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace, next door to William and Kate. William and Kate tied the knot at Westminster Abbey, while Diana and Charles were married at St Paul’s Cathedral. For his second marriage, Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles at Windsor Guildhall.

PA Archive/PA Images The couple are expected to move into Nottingham Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace

What will they wear? There’s no official word yet, but if precedent is anything to go by, Kate’s bridal gown was designed by Sarah Burton, the creative director of Alexander McQueen. Markle has been variously spotted in Aquazzura, Aritzia, Antonio Berardi, Burberry and Mulberry. Speaking to Glamour magazine earlier this year, Markle admitted: “I love Victoria Beckham dresses, but I don’t have the long torso to support that silhouette.”

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Aug 13, 2016 at 8:11am PDT

Who will be best man? Prince Harry was his brother’s best man so it’s likely the pair will swap roles. Kate’s sister Pippa was her maid of honour. Markle’s best friend is Markus Anderson, a consultant for the Soho House Group who reportedly introduced her to the prince in July 2016. Markle and Anderson holidayed together in Madrid in August last year and he is often featured on her Instagram account so it’s possible he could play a prominent part in the wedding. Who are the in-laws? Harry’s father is Prince Charles, who married his stepmother Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005. Charles’ first wife and Harry and William’s mother Diana, died in a Paris car crash in 1997 while being chased by paparazzi, 15 years after their fairytale wedding and a year after they were divorced.

PA Wire/PA Images Prince Harry's father Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall

Markle’s parents Thomas Markle, 73, and Doria Ragland, 61, met on the set of a TV show in California. Markle, a lighting director for soaps and sitcoms and Ragland, a clinical therapist, split when their daughter was six. In a warning to the media last year, Harry referred to the sexism and racism directed at Markle, whose father is white and her mother African-American.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Markle with her mother Doria Radlan at the Invictus Games in September

Is it unusual for a royal to marry a divorcee? Historically, royals have not been allowed to marry divorcees. Markle was previously married to film producer Trevor Engelson and they divorced in 2013. If Harry and Meghan wish to marry in a church, they will require a special wedding license from the Archbishop of Canterbury. In 1955 the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret hoped to marry Group Captain Peter Townsend, a divorced war hero and former equerry to her father, George VI. Upon being told she would have to renounce her rights of succession in order to go through with the wedding, the relationship was called off, with the princess releasing a statement which read: “Mindful of the Church’s teaching that Christian marriage is indissoluble, and conscious of my duty to the Commonwealth, I have resolved to put these considerations before any others.”

Bettmann via Getty Images Princess Margaret's doomed romance with Group Captain Peter Townsend was played out in the tabloids

Previous to that, there was the abdication crisis of 1936, when Harry’s great-great uncle Edward VIII sought to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson. Upon announcing his intention to marry Simpson to Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin, a constitutional crisis was provoked. Baldwin felt the marriage could not be allowed if Edward was to remain on the throne, as at the time the Church of England refused to marry divorcees while their former spouse was still living. Edward signed the abdication papers five days later, reigning for just 326 days. The Queen’s father, thus became George VI. “You must believe me when I tell you that I have found it impossible to carry the heavy burden of responsibility and to discharge my duties as king as I would wish to do without the help and support of the woman I love,” Edward said in his abdication speech.

Max Rossi / Reuters Edward VII with Wallis Simpson

However in 2005 the Queen, in her role as Supreme Governor of the Church of England, gave her permission for Charles to marry fellow divorcee Camilla Parker Bowles. Though she and Prince Philip did not attend the civil ceremony, they were witnesses to the marriage’s blessing and a reception was held for the newlyweds at Windsor Castle. Though divorce was once considered unfathomable in the royal family, of Elizabeth’s four children, three of their marriages have ended in divorce. Will she become a Princess? She won’t – only those born into the royal family – such as Princess Charlotte for instance - can use the titles Prince or Princess. It’s rumoured that once married, the couple will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. According to Vogue, the dukedom to be awarded to Harry has not been filled since 1843. Another possible title for Markle will be HRH Princess Henry of Wales. Will she need a visa? As a non-European national, Markle must obtain a visa if she wishes to be married in the UK. She will need a Family Visa if she hopes to live in the UK with Harry for more than six months. A decision can take up to 12 weeks, though there is a premium same day service for those who apply in the UK in person. Fees vary between £993 for postal or online applications, to £1,464 for applications from outside of the UK and £1,583 for the premium service. No word on whether the fee will be waived on this occasion...

Will the government waive the visa fee for Meghan Markle? PM spox, wearily: “You can direct that question to the Home Office.” — Emily Ashton (@elashton) November 27, 2017