Prince Harry Wins Privacy Case Against Mail Online Over Long-Range Beach Photos

The press watchdog has upheld Prince Harry’s complaint that Mail Online invaded his privacy when it ran long-range photos of him on a private Jamaican beach.

The website ran the photos in March of Harry with girlfriend Meghan Markle under the headline: “Time to cool off! Happy (and hunky) Prince Harry enjoys a dip in the ocean as he and Meghan relax on the beach in Jamaica after his ‘wingman’s’ sun-drenched wedding”.

The photos included ones of him wearing swimming shorts on the beach, at a beachside bar and in the sea.

The prince complained to the Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso), which upheld the complaint.

PA Wire/PA Images Prince Harry complained the photos of him on a Jamaican beach invaded his privacy

Mail Online said it had been told the photos were taken on public beach and that they had been published elsewhere.

They also disputed they had taken too long to respond to the prince’s complaint, saying they had to establish the facts with the American photographer before removing the pictures.

In in its ruling, Ipso said Harry was photographed without his knowledge when he was “not carrying out official duties” by someone who was 700 to 800 yards away.

“The committee did not accept that the complainant could have been seen by members of the public outside the resort at this distance.

“The images, which had been taken without consent, showed the complainant wearing swimwear and engaging in private leisure activities in circumstances in which he had a reasonable expectation of privacy,” Ipso’s judgment said.