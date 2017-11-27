All Sections
    Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Engaged: The Best Comedy Reactions To The Royal News

    'Glad to hear Prince Harry is doing his bit to smooth over Brexit negotiations by offering to marry Angela Merkel.'

    27/11/2017 13:56 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cheered the nation up on a gloomy Monday morning with the news that they are set to marry after getting secretly engaged earlier this month.

    The congratulations immediately rolled in from across the globe for the pair, who are set to tie the knot in the spring.

    Clarence House released a statement saying the couple got engaged in London earlier this month.

    Of course, social media went into overdrive upon hearing the news...

    The timing does seem...interesting

    Of course, there’s still the most pressing issue to be addressed

    Priorities 

     

    Looks like the readers have rumbled where the Daily Express is getting its inside scoops from 

    BBC newsreader Simon McCoy was on top form as usual

    To be fair, Brexit doesn’t seem to be going that well

    Come to think of it, we could’ve sworn we’ve seen this film before

    Same tbf

    Uh oh

    Spare a thought for us journos

    So many similarities

    Easily misheard

    Meanwhile in the Daily Mail office

    We wouldn’t blame her

    RIP the dreams of every girl born between 1984 and 1994

    Piers Morgan’s tweet ended up being unintentionally funny

    As did Arlene Foster’s

