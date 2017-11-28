Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, it has been announced. The couple, who announced their engagement on 27 November, have not yet revealed the exact date of their big day but it will be in May. Kensington Palace said that Markle, who is American, is to become a British citizen. She will also be baptised and confirmed before the wedding.

In a statement, the palace said: “The marriage of His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will take place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in May, 2018. “Her Majesty The Queen has granted permission for the wedding to take place at the Chapel.” The Royal Family will pay for the wedding, including the church service, the music, the flowers and the reception, the palace said. The Archbishop of Canterbury is likely to officiate at the ceremony, as is tradition. The venue will hold special meaning to Harry, since it is where his father, Prince Charles, had his civil wedding to the Duchess of Cornwall blessed.

EMPICS Entertainment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced the date for their wedding

PA Archive/PA Images The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall leave St George's Chapel in Windsor, following the church blessing of their civil wedding ceremony

A statement from Kensington Palace said: “As with all members of The Royal Family, Windsor is a very special place for Prince Harry and he and Ms. Markle have regularly spent time there over the last year and a half. “They are grateful to The Queen for granting permission for the use of the Chapel. “The Chapel itself has centuries of Royal tradition and hosted the weddings of many members of The Royal Family. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are delighted that the beautiful grounds of Windsor Castle will be where they begin their lives together as a married couple.” The palace said that the couple wanted their day to “be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations”, as well as their friends and family. It said they were working through ideas as to how to do this.

PA Wire/PA Images An exterior view of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle

PA Wire/PA Images A side view of the chapel

Despite hopes that a royal wedding would mean another bank holiday, Downing Street has said there are “no plans” for a national day off, much to the chagrin of many Britons. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting the birth of their third child in April. They also had a Spring wedding, marrying on 29 April 2011. Harry and Markle will carry out their first official visit together in Nottingham on Friday, the palace said. They will carry out two separate engagements relating to HIV/Aids and youth crime, both issues the Prince is passionate about addressing. After much speculation, the couple revealed they got engaged in early November in London. Speaking in a candid interview with BBC’s Mishal Husain, Harry and Meghan also revealed the moment the Prince popped the question - over a roast chicken dinner at his Kensington Palace cottage. The Prince, 33, revealed he knew little of the Hollywood actress before being introduced by a mutual friend. “I had never even heard about her until this friend said [to me] ‘Meghan Markle’,” he admitted. “I had never watched ‘Suits’”. “Anything I learned about him and his family was what he shared with me and vice versa,” Markle, 36, added.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Harry designed Megan's engagement ring himself using a diamond from Botswana, as well as two from Princess Diana's personal collection