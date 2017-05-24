Thousands of German teens were left distraught after being asked to translate a speech by Prince Harry in an English exam, only to find they couldn’t understand the royal because he was “mumbling”.

Pupils in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, who listened to the speech as part of their end-of-secondary-school exams, also complained that the quality of the recording was poor.

According to local press, even English teachers and “native speakers” had trouble completing the exercise, with was based around a speech given by Prince Harry at an Aids centre in Africa in 2015.