The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a new photo of Princess Charlotte ahead of her second birthday.

The photograph was taken by The Duchess in April at the family’s Anmer Hall home in Norfolk.

Charlotte, who turns two on Tuesday 2 May 2017, is wearing a knitted yellow cardigan, decorated with a sheep design.

In a statement Kensington Palace said: “Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do.”