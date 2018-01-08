Princess Charlotte has been pictured on her first day of nursery wrapped up in maroon coat and pale pink scarf.

Kensington Palace shared the two adorable shots on Twitter on 8 January and wrote: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning.”

The images were taken by the Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School.