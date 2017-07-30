Channel 4 has defended broadcasting intimate details of Princess Diana’s failed marriage to Prince Charles as an “important historical source” as her brother urged the broadcaster to pull the documentary.

The 90-minute programme, Diana: In Her Own Words, is due to be screened next Sunday and features Diana speaking to her voice coach about her struggling marriage and criticising the Royal Family.

The broadcast, to go out three weeks before the 20th anniversary of her death, has been condemned by her brother, Earl Spencer, according to the Mail on Sunday.

He reportedly told the broadcaster that showing controversial tapes will cause distress to Princes William and Harry.