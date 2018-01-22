The wedding, which is set to take place in autumn 2018, will be held in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle - the same church where Eugenie’s cousin Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle in May.

The pair couple got engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month, officials said in a statement.

Princess Eugenie has become engaged to long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is eighth in line to the throne.

The 27-year-old began dating Brooksbank around seven years ago after they met while skiing in the Swiss resort of Verbier, according to the Press Association.

The Stowe-educated socialite is the manager of Mayfair hotspot Mahiki.

Eugenie’s parents, the Duke and Duchess of York, are “delighted” by news of the engagement, according to Buckingham Palace.

Further details about the ceremony will be announced in due course, the statement added.

Shortly after the announcement, Ferguson sent a series of tweet celebrating the news - including an unusual message suggesting she was gaining “a son, a brother and a best friend” through the union.