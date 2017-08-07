Prosecco Pong Is The Classy Drinking Game We've All Been Waiting For

If beer pong makes you want to vom, then we have delightful news... Prosecco pong exists.
For those who can’t stomach chugging beer from those gross red cups, there’s now a proper Prosecco pong set which comes complete with 12 wide glasses and three ping pong balls. (How civilised.)
For the uninitiated, beer/Prosecco pong involves throwing a ping pong ball at a series of cups placed at the opposite end of the table. If the ball lands in a cup, whoever is on the opposite team has to consume all of the drink in said cup.
According to Firebox, which sells the sets, Prosecco pong “brings a touch of class to the usual pong proceedings”. (Well, for the first glass or two anyway.)
The Prosecco glasses are wide, rather than your standard flutes, to give you half a chance at getting the ball in there. Meanwhile the balls themselves are bright pink so you can’t miss them.
The set costs £14.99 and can be purchased online here or via the Talking Tables website. One thing’s for sure, no BBQ or house party will ever be the same again.
Please drink responsibly. For the facts, visit drinkaware.co.uk.