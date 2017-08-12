The hunt for the jogger dubbed the ‘Putney Pusher’ is continuing after police said they have eliminated a man arrested earlier this week from their inquiry.

Eric Bellquist was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after the force launched a major appeal to find the jogger involved.

The 41-year-old’s lawyers released a statement on Friday saying he has been “wrongly implicated” in the matter and was in America when the incident took place on 5 May.