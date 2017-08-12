The hunt for the jogger dubbed the ‘Putney Pusher’ is continuing after police said they have eliminated a man arrested earlier this week from their inquiry.
Eric Bellquist was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after the force launched a major appeal to find the jogger involved.
The 41-year-old’s lawyers released a statement on Friday saying he has been “wrongly implicated” in the matter and was in America when the incident took place on 5 May.
The Metropolitan Police said he will face no further action.
CCTV video released on Tuesday showed a runner dressed in grey appearing to push a 33-year-old woman into the path of a double-decker bus, before carrying on with his jog.
The video shows how the bus was forced to swerve into the adjacent lane to avoid hitting the woman.
Police say she was put in “extreme danger” by the jogger’s actions, crediting the bus driver’s lightning-fast reactions with saving her from serious harm.
Despite falling head-first into the busy road, she was left with only minor injuries.
The bus stopped and some passengers got off and rushed to her aid.
According to police, the jogger came back the other way across the bridge around 15 minutes later but ignored the victim’s attempts to speak with him.
Police continue to appeal for any witnesses to the incident and ask that anyone with information call Putney Safer Neighbourhood Team on 020 8785 8874 or 101 or tweet @MetCC.
Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.