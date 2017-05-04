Speculation was rife on Thursday morning as the Queen’s entire household was called to Buckingham Palace The palace quickly quashed rumours about Her Majesty or Prince Philip, after dubious reports circulated claiming that one of them was dead.

Neil Hall / Reuters There was a media frenzy outside Buckingham Palace on Thursday morning after the Queen called an emergency meeting

It was then announced that the Duke of Edinburgh, who is 95, would no longer be carrying out public engagements from autumn 2017. But there were countless tweets suggesting some rather more exciting announcements. Here are some of the ones we’d have liked to have seen: Since 4 May is Star Wars day...

At #BuckinghamPalace The Queen is going to announce that the first Death Star is fully operational. #StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/JjHgMBjmCo — Brutus Maximus (@Brutusmaximus) May 4, 2017

The #queen is announcing she is actually #sithlord #supremeleadersnoke no coincidence she planned this for May 4th pic.twitter.com/bAziV6z0XR — Jon Jordan (@AmCrotchety) May 4, 2017

Perhaps the Queen could be getting with the times...

The Queen to announce that she wishes to be referred to as "Yass Kween" from now on #buckinghampalace — Dan Kelsey 🌹 (@mr_kelsey_) May 4, 2017

Or getting involved with our impending divorce from the European Union...

BREAKING: The Queen to announce that she has begun weaponising the corgis for the inevitable war with the EU — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 4, 2017

We had our fingers crossed that a centuries-old mystery had finally been solved...

Announcement of who Jack the Ripper was? #BuckinghamPalace — Peter Murphy (@p_murphy3) May 4, 2017

The Queen could have finally been about to clear up this age-old argument...

Queen to announce Baby was indeed the best Spice Girl. #BuckinghamPalace — Henry William Louis (@HWLouis) May 4, 2017

Or this one...

The Queen is going to announce that Ross and Rachel were in fact on a break #BuckinghamPalace — Frances Ana (@snowflakedunord) May 4, 2017

After a number of Brexit-related price rises, there could have finally be some good news...

Queen set to announce Freddo's are going back to 10p! #nationrejoice #BuckinghamPalace — Scott (@scott_lion) May 4, 2017

After more than 60 years as our monarch, we sort of hoped Her Majesty fancied a change of career...

Queen to announce job swap with Arsene Wenger? — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) May 4, 2017

The Queen is going to be Peter Capaldi's replacement in Doctor Who?



#BuckinghamPalace — Chris Orton (@chrisorton2011) May 4, 2017

Perhaps even fancying herself as the next Peter Kay...

The Queen is announcing a new sitcom called Throne Share.

Her and Charles travelling to work in the Golden Carriage. Listening to S Club 7. — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) May 4, 2017

It would have been good to know if we aren’t alone after all...

Queen Elizabeth is announcing alien disclosure. #BuckinghamPalace — Christopher (@ShowPhur) May 4, 2017

She could have in fact made an important announcement about her namesakes...

Queen announcing her new world tour and reuniting with Brian May. Can't wait #buckinghampalace — Brian Guilfoyle (@BrobotWars) May 4, 2017

Perhaps she loves Netflix so much she’s ordering another series of her favourite show...

The Queen is announcing the new season of "The Crown", right? #BuckinghamPalace — ChiaraCera01 (@chiarettacera) May 4, 2017