Theresa May is facing fresh embarrassment just days into her ‘minority Government’ as ministers admitted that both the State Opening of Parliament and crunch Brexit talks could be delayed.

Downing Street failed to confirm whether both events – due to take place next Monday, June 19th - would go ahead as planned.

The hint of a possible delay sparked speculation that May was looking for ‘wriggle room’ in case talks with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) broke down.

The DUP is locked in negotiations with the Conservatives to approve the contents of the Queen’s Speech, the list of Government bills announced by the Queen during the State Opening.

May’s new deputy, First Secretary of State Damian Green conceded: “We are still forming the programme for government. Obviously we’re in talks with the Democratic Unionist Party to see the deal we can put together and I’m very optimistic that will happen.

“But obviously until we have that we can’t agree the final details of the Queen’s Speech.”