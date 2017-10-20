Quentin Tarantino Admits He ‘Knew Enough’ About Harvey Weinstein

Quentin Tarantino has spoken out about the allegations of sexual harassment and abuse that have been levelled against Harvey Weinstein, admitting that he already knew about the movie mogul’s alleged behaviour. The two filmmakers have worked together numerous times during their decades in the film industry and seven days after stating that he needed time to process his thoughts on the matter, Tarantino has given a full interview.

#LAPD Robbery Homicide Div has interviewed a potential sexual assault victim involving Harvey Weinstein in 2013. Investigation ongoing — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 19, 2017

So far, over 30 women have come forward to accuse Weinstein of harassment, assault or, in two cases, rape. While he has apologised for some of his behaviour, the producer “unequivocally denies” nonconsensual sex. Tarantino is the latest of Harvey’s acquaintances to speak out against him, but one of the first to say they knew about the accusations.

