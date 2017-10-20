Quentin Tarantino Admits He ‘Knew Enough’ About Harvey Weinstein

Quentin Tarantino has spoken out about the allegations of sexual harassment and abuse that have been levelled against Harvey Weinstein, admitting that he already knew about the movie mogul’s alleged behaviour.
The two filmmakers have worked together numerous times during their decades in the film industry and seven days after stating that he needed time to process his thoughts on the matter, Tarantino has given a full interview.
Speaking to the New York Times, he says: “I knew enough to do more than I did.
“There was more to it than just the normal rumors, the normal gossip. It wasn’t secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things.”
Tarantino also states that his then-girlfriend Mira Sorvino - one of the women who has publicly spoken out against Weinstein in recent weeks - told him about her experiences in the 1990s.
“I was shocked and appalled,” he says of how he reacted when Mira told him. “I couldn’t believe he would do that so openly.
“I was like: ‘Really? Really?’ But the thing I thought then, at the time, was that he was particularly hung up on Mira.
“I thought Harvey was hung up on her in this Svengali kind of way. Because he was infatuated with her, he horribly crossed the line.”
Explaining why he excused Harvey’s behaviour, Tarantino concludes: “I chalked it up to a ’50s-’60s era image of a boss chasing a secretary around the desk.
“As if that’s O.K. That’s the egg on my face right now.”
Hi comments came as the LAPD confirmed that they are investigating an allegation of sexual assault that has been made against Weinstein:
So far, over 30 women have come forward to accuse Weinstein of harassment, assault or, in two cases, rape.
While he has apologised for some of his behaviour, the producer “unequivocally denies” nonconsensual sex.
Tarantino is the latest of Harvey’s acquaintances to speak out against him, but one of the first to say they knew about the accusations.
In a statement issued to HuffPost, Meryl Streep previously said: “The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar.
“Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game.”
Speaking just hours before Harvey was expelled from the Academy, his brother Bob also stated that he had no prior knowledge of any of the women’s accounts, adding that he “wants him [Harvey] to get the justice that he deserves”.