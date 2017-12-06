Controversy Over '12-Pack' Of Sausage Rolls Prompts Quorn To Change Packaging*

Tis the season for sausage rolls to cause chaos.

Just one month after Greggs issued an apology for replacing baby Jesus with a sausage roll in its advent calendar, Quorn has been called out for confusing consumers with a pack of mini sausage rolls.

The ‘12-pack’ of meat-free sausage rolls actually contained three large sausage rolls. But the company had placed an asterisk next to the 12 at the top of the packet and revealed in small print further down that there would be ‘12 mini rolls when cut into 4s’.

Dan Douglas, who lives in London, tweeted photos of the packaging with the caption: “Have you ever seen anything so brazen?” His tweet had 25,000 retweets and 52,000 favourites at the time of writing.

Quorn has since said it will change the packaging in the New Year to make it more clear.