Rag ‘n’ Bone Man is reportedly set to become a dad for the first time.

The ‘Human’ singer, whose real name is Rory Graham, and his girlfriend of eight years, Beth Rouy, will be welcoming their first child together in September, according to a “source”.

The couple have not yet confirmed the news, but athe source revealed to The Sun: “Rory and Beth were absolutely over the moon when they found out.

“Rory was already having the most incredible year of his life with the success of Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, but this means far more to him than selling any records.”