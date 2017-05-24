All Sections
    24/05/2017 09:25 BST

    Rag 'n' Bone Man 'Expecting First Child' With Girlfriend Of Eight Years Beth Rouy

    👶

    Rag ‘n’ Bone Man is reportedly set to become a dad for the first time.

    The ‘Human’ singer, whose real name is Rory Graham, and his girlfriend of eight years, Beth Rouy, will be welcoming their first child together in September, according to a “source”.

    The couple have not yet confirmed the news, but athe source revealed to The Sun: “Rory and Beth were absolutely over the moon when they found out.

    “Rory was already having the most incredible year of his life with the success of Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, but this means far more to him than selling any records.” 

    Bus wankers @beth_rouy #ladyshape

    A post shared by Rag Bone Man (@ragnbonemanuk) on

    The Sun’s bizarre columnist, Dan Wooton said the couple only recently found out that they will soon be parents.

    He said they are “eagerly awaiting” their baby’s arrival in September. 

    Congratulations to the couple! 

    Conversations