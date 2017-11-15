Ralf Little's Takedown Of Jeremy Hunt Is Astounding

Ralf Little has launched an incredible takedown of Jeremy Hunt after a “double dare” on Twitter escalated into a weeks-long war of words between the pair. The actor was incensed by the Health Secretary’s comments on mental health provision made on The Andrew Marr Show last month after which he accused him of lying to the British public.

This is what it looks like when a man goes on TV and knowingly lies to the public. If I’m wrong @jeremy_hunt, sue me. I double dare you. https://t.co/YvdvK98Gci — Ralf Little (@RalfLittle) October 29, 2017

Hunt responded to the challenge with his own “double dare” and after a hefty amount of research Little came back at him. Here’s a summary (tap here full the thread in it’s entirety): HOW IT BEGAN Little introduces the tale...

So, 15 days ago I called out @Jeremy_Hunt for his appearance on Andrew #Marr and delicately suggested he wasn’t telling the whole truth. 10 days later, he came back to me on twitter... November 13, 2017

The actor is referring to Hunt’s appearance on The Andrew Marr Show during which he said his tern Secretary of State for Health had seen “the biggest expansion of mental health provision in Europe”.

"What has actually happened on my watch is the biggest expansion of mental health provision in Europe" says @Jeremy_Hunt #marr pic.twitter.com/u85ANb08ZE — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) October 29, 2017

It’s worth noting that Hunt had already been called out and forced to admit that he misled MPs over the number of mental health workers in the NHS last month.

Jeremy Hunt admits making false claims over mental health https://t.co/tGuNoKk38b pic.twitter.com/vU5hnN17CO — C4 News FactCheck (@FactCheck) October 11, 2017

Undeterred, he fired Little’s challenge right back at him.

4,300 more employed by mental health trusts, 2,700 more employed in talking therapies, 1400 more people treated every day since 2010. Isn’t it ur job 2 find a major European country that’s done better and faster rather than make assertions you can’t support? I double dare you — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) November 8, 2017

CHALLENGE ACCEPTED

... and this is what he had to say. Well, I’m never one to resist a challenge, so spent the last few days doing some research for a proper response. https://t.co/rSz4UESpll — Ralf Little (@RalfLittle) November 13, 2017

So if statistics and facts aren’t your thing and you only follow me for the silly jokes - look away now. But if you care about accountability and the NHS, read and RT this THREAD written in reply to @Jeremy_Hunt 👇👇👇 — Ralf Little (@RalfLittle) November 13, 2017

‘I’M JUST AN ACTOR’

(1) Firstly @Jeremy_Hunt, if you think that’s my job you seriously overestimate the responsibilities of actors. However, in response... pic.twitter.com/9ATdnAKN92 — Ralf Little (@RalfLittle) November 13, 2017

ONE - NIL

(9) If these are just boring stats for you (and anyone else reading) let me summarise…



The mental health workforce in England is around 210,000 staff... — Ralf Little (@RalfLittle) November 13, 2017

(10) Therefore an additional 4300 more “employees”, (not necessarily doctors or nurses), is JUST a 2% increase over 7 years. Meanwhile the WORKLOAD INCREASED by 28%.



In real terms, almost a crisis. It certainly looks nothing like this manifesto pledge. https://t.co/ykFYzCxZK0 — Ralf Little (@RalfLittle) November 13, 2017

Little then dissects Hunt’s claims that “1400 more treated every day since 2010” and the numbers of people “in contact with doctors”, both of which he finds issue with.

(15) So in actual fact you are quoting a figure to state your position and measure your successes… that NO ONE CAN CONFIRM. — Ralf Little (@RalfLittle) November 13, 2017

(16) I don’t blame you - if no one kept a record of Oscar winners I’d be telling everyone I’ve got four. #quadrupleOscarwinner #Boom — Ralf Little (@RalfLittle) November 13, 2017

(22) The good news is, now that you - and Twitter - know that this statistic is total bullshit, you won’t feel the need to use it again.



On to your final claim… — Ralf Little (@RalfLittle) November 13, 2017

IN SUMMARY

(31) So to answer you succinctly, it may be difficult to categorically state we are doing “better” than other European countries, but it’s pretty straightforward to say that we are doing considerably WORSE than we were in 2010. — Ralf Little (@RalfLittle) November 13, 2017

THE NEXT CHALLENGE After that tsunami of facts Little then offered Hunt an opportunity to sit down for a little chat.

(38) I suggest you and I sit down in real time, broadcasting live online, in the presence of fact checkers and medical professionals. Not about antagonism, but simply to reassure the public that your intention is to protect the NHS - free at the point of use. — Ralf Little (@RalfLittle) November 13, 2017

(41) So let’s not call each other names - if you’re the decent sort you say you are, and often appear to be on twitter, let's have an open conversation and some transparency on the future of everyone’s healthcare.



The British public deserve it. — Ralf Little (@RalfLittle) November 13, 2017

HUNT’S REPSONSE

Don't think I've ever called you names -even in the face of strong language about me that you can't now provide evidence for. Happy to meet up though if it's going to be a sensible conversation & not Twitter-screaming! — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) November 14, 2017

Now would probably be the time to stop digging — Dr Ben White (@drbenwhite) November 14, 2017