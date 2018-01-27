A lack of resources is a “factor” in disclosure failings that have led to collapsed rape trials, but those cases are mainly the result of police and prosecutors not acting as expected, the Attorney General has said. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced it was reviewing all live rape and sexual offence cases after a string of defendants facing rape allegations had the charges against them dropped when critical evidence emerged at the 11th hour. The cases have rocked confidence in the criminal justice system and Jeremy Wright QC said there was a “substantial problem” with how the disclosure regime was being followed, The Press Association reports.

PA Wire/PA Images Jeremy Wright said the disclosure of evidence by police and prosecutors was 'basic stuff' but the failure to do it was behind cases that collapsed

In the lead-up to trials, police and prosecutors are required to hand over relevant material that either undermines the prosecution case or assists the defence case. Mr Wright said disclosure was “basic stuff”, but that he did not believe there was evidence of “widespread malpractice or dishonesty”. He said he had encouraged the Director of Public Prosecutions, Alison Saunders, to look at similar cases to ensure no more mistakes are being made. But asked by John Humphrys on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if a lack of police and CPS resources was behind the failings, Mr Wright said: “That’s not true. Let me simply say this to you – in relation to the Crown Prosecution Service, the number of specialist prosecutors who deal with rape and sexual offences have increased by 40% since 2015. “What we are talking about here is those people doing the job they are expected to do and following the disclosure regime properly – that’s what we should all expect them to do.”

PA Archive/PA Images CPS head Alison Saunders has ordered a review of all live rape and sexual offence cases