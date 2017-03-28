A rape victim has defended comments made by the female judge presiding over her case that drunk women are putting themselves in danger.

Megan Clark, 19, was attacked by a man she met in a fast food restaurant after drinking beer and vodka during a night out in Manchester.

Following the trial at Manchester Crown Court, Judge Lindsey Kushner said women should be aware that potential attackers “gravitate towards girls who have been drinking”.

Waiving her right to anonymity, Clark told the BBC that she took the judge’s comments in a “positive way” and she did not believe she was “victim-blaming”.

“She was right in what she said,” Clark added.