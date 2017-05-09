Dove has hit a nerve with women everywhere after releasing a series of body washes which come in different shapes to portray the ‘diversity of their bodies’.

The six limited-edition bottles are the latest instalment in the brand’s long-running ‘Real Beauty’ campaign.

But it’s fallen short of the mark, with many confused about why Dove would want to try and categorise women’s bodies into body wash bottles - especially coming from a company that’s “objectification-conscious”.

“Because being body positive means dividing women up by how their bodies are shaped?” tweeted ‏. “Dove really missed the mark on this one.”