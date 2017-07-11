Rebecca Adlington Reveals The Real Reason She Split From Husband Harry Needs

Rebecca Adlington has opened up about the reason why her marriage came to an end.

The Olympic swimmer has claimed she split from husband Harry Needs as he “idolised” her sporting achievements.

PA Archive/PA Images Rebecca Adlington split from husband Harry Needs last year

In an candid new interview with Radio Times, Rebecca revealed: “He was younger than me, he saw Beijing and really idolised me.

“We were dating for a long time and Harry had to step back and say, ‘I have to figure out whether I like you or whether I like you because of everything you’ve achieved.’

“He wanted to make sure he was with me for the right reasons.”

Rebecca and Harry announced their split back in March 2016, after just 18 months of marriage.

The pair, who first started dating after meeting through the swimming circuit, also have a two-year-old daughter, Summer.

They have remained close friends since their split, for the sake of their daughter.

PA Archive/PA Images Rebecca and Harry have a two-year-old daughter together

In a joint statement they issued at the time, Rebecca and Harry said: “It’s after much thought and sadness that we confirm our separation. It is on amicable terms and we still remain close friends.

“We move forward with respect for one another and our focus and commitment is on parenting our gorgeous daughter Summer.”

During last year’s Olympic coverage of the Rio games Rebecca laughed off rumours of a romance with fellow commentator Mark Foster, after viewers picked up on a vibe between the pair.

Read the full interview with Rebecca in this week’s Radio Times, on sale now.

