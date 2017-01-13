Record numbers of students are now leaving university with top degrees, with almost one in four graduates (24%) achieving a first.

Nearly three quarters of students (73%) graduated with at least a 2:1 degree last year compared to 66% in 2011/12, according to Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) figures.

But the figures have sparked a fresh debate about whether the centuries-old degree classification system is still fit for purpose, the Press Association reported.

Graduate recruitment expert Martin Birchall said it was “very hard” to understand why more and more students were achieving top grades.

“Degrees are not benchmarked as a national standard, so there is no way of telling whether individual universities are becoming more generous in the degrees they are awarding or whether standards are genuinely rising,” the High Fliers Research managing director said.