A 31-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman and her toddler were bundled into a car and the mother was raped.

The woman, in her 30s, was raped by two men in a “horrendous ordeal” which began in Redcar, North Yorkshire, on Friday just yards from the beach where people would have been walking their dogs, and lasted up to seven hours.

The mother had screamed for help before they were driven off and she was raped, a senior detective has said.

Cleveland Police officers said they were working on several lines of inquiry and were yet to establish if the woman knew the men, the Press Association reported.