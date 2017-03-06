Doctors from Massachusetts General Hospital have found what they believe to be a connection between the “red hair” gene and an increased likelihood of developing Parkinson’s disease. Lead author Xiqun Chen and her team found that the gene that causes red hair (MC1R) doesn’t just make skin more susceptible to skin damage but can also affect the chemicals in the brain.

allyanora via Getty Images

They found that as mice who have the MC1R gene aged, their brains produced less dopamine - an essential part of the brain’s arsenal in attacking the toxins that can lead to the disease. “This study is the first to show direct influences of the melanoma-linked MC1R gene on dopaminergic neurons in the brain and may provide evidence for targeting MC1R as a novel therapeutic strategy for PD,” says Xiqun Chen This would seemingly confirm the widely-held belief that people with Parkinson’s Disease are at a lower risk of all cancers except melanoma while melanoma patients are at a higher risk of Parkinson’s.