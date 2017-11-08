Victoria Beckham Is Designing A Fitness Wear Collection For Reebok... Yes, Really

Victoria Beckham may not be the first person who springs to mind when looking for someone to front a sportswear campaign, but Reebok has decided to do just that - hitting up the designer for a collaboration.
Her love of heels in renowned - she even once wore stilettos on a treadmill - but recent years have seen VB adding more trainers to her wardrobe.
In fact Beckham wants us to know that she has “long incorporated sportswear into [her] wardrobe and daily life”.
“To have the opportunity to challenge the traditional notions of fitness wear within a fashion context is something I have always wanted to do,” she said of the collaboration.
A statement released by the brand said Beckham will join Reebok’s growing coalition of “unapologetically accomplished women – including Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid, Aly Raisman and Teyana Taylor, among others – to push new boundaries in the brand’s long-time mission of empowering women to be the best version of themselves.”
Corinna Werkle, senior vice president of women’s initiatives at Reebok, was full of praise for Beckham.
“As a brand, we look to partner with not just influential women, but women who want to truly change the world.There’s no better embodiment of this than Victoria,” she said.
“She is a true visionary who possesses a relentless desire to help women become the best version of themselves.
“This desire shines through in everything she touches, especially her designs, which continue to push industry standards season after season.
“We cannot wait for the world to see what she will do with our collaboration.”
The Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection will be introduced in late 2018.