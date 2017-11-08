Victoria Beckham Is Designing A Fitness Wear Collection For Reebok... Yes, Really

Victoria Beckham may not be the first person who springs to mind when looking for someone to front a sportswear campaign, but Reebok has decided to do just that - hitting up the designer for a collaboration.

Her love of heels in renowned - she even once wore stilettos on a treadmill - but recent years have seen VB adding more trainers to her wardrobe.

In fact Beckham wants us to know that she has “long incorporated sportswear into [her] wardrobe and daily life”.

“To have the opportunity to challenge the traditional notions of fitness wear within a fashion context is something I have always wanted to do,” she said of the collaboration.