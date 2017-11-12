The nation fell silent at 11am as people across the country reflected on the sacrifices made by fallen soldiers on Remembrance Sunday. The Prince of Wales laid the first of many wreaths at the Cenotaph in a scene repeated at war memorials around the country. The Queen had asked Charles to lay her wreath at the Whitehall memorial, in what is believed to be the first time the monarch has broken with tradition and not performed the symbolic duty when at the central London service. Wreaths were laid at the foot of the memorial by senior royals and political leaders including the prime minister, Theresa May, and the Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh watched the service from a Foreign and Commonwealth Office balcony. The Cenotaph ceremony is a poignant event in the life of the nation, which normally involves the Queen leading the country in remembering those who have died in world wars and other conflicts, so Charles’s role in laying the wreath was a significant moment. Buckingham Palace announced the change last month, which is seen as part of the subtle shift of head of state duties from the Queen to the heir to the throne. Earlier this year, Philip, 96, retired from his solo public duties, but on occasion has joined the Queen at her official engagements. Philip’s equerry laid his wreath, while Charles also laid his own wreath. The Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry, the Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Kent also laid wreaths. Other political figures laying wreaths included the foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, the Liberal Democrat leader, Vince Cable, and the House of Commons Speaker, John Bercow. IN PICTURES: Remembrance Sunday 2017

