For the first time ever, renewable energy sources have provided more than half the UK’s electricity needs. The National Grid officially confirmed that on Wednesday, renewable sources (wind, solar, biomass and hydroelectric), were providing 50.7 per cent of national demand.

Reuters

This week’s weather has been perfect for renewable energy sources and it was at Wednesday lunchtime that it all neatly fit into place. Sunny skies combined with strong winds across most of the country meant that the UK’s renewable sources were working overtime thus reducing the need for conventional energy sources like coal and gas.

For the first time ever this lunchtime wind, nuclear and solar were all generating more than both gas and coal combined. — NG Control Room (@NGControlRoom) June 7, 2017

In fact, if you added nuclear to the mix low carbon energy sources accounted for a staggering 72 per cent of national demand. That’s pretty amazing when you think that it was just January when it was first reported that these same sources had just started to provide half of the electricity demand. Wind came into its own this week thanks to perfect weather conditions and the plummeting costs of installing them and maintaining them. Analysts confirmed that on Tuesday wind was producing so much electricity that prices had actually gone into the negative for a brief period.

GB experiences negative prices in the day ahead market for the first time #wind #renewables #energytransition pic.twitter.com/YgGUKIEIVq — Aurora (@AuroraER_Oxford) June 7, 2017