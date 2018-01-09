Strong And Stable? Theresa May's Reshuffle Was A Big Distraction For Whitehall

One of the benefits of a permanent civil service is the stability it provides at times of political upheaval. In the period running up to an election, opposition parties are able to engage formally with the civil service, a process which helps both sides assess and prepare for what may be a change of government.

As we approached the 2010 election, the Conservatives – then in opposition – had their first formal engagement with the civil service. One of the key messages they received from Whitehall was a plea for stability. Over the previous decade, we had witnessed an endless cycle of distracting ministerial and machinery of government changes.

The civil service is not one homogenous group, and government departments are independent organisations with delegated authority – they even act as independent employers. When changes to the infrastructure of government are made, hundreds if not thousands of civil servants have to be reorganized and sometimes physically moved. They then suffer weeks of disruption as everything from IT systems to email addresses, management structures and, yes, headed notepaper, are all changed.

Political leadership also matters in a government department, where most policy implementation is measured in years rather than months. Few Secretaries of State simply want to inherent a policy agenda and implement someone else’s grand plan. David Cameron listened to that view and, when he formed his new government, there were minimal changes to the infrastructure of government. With a coalition to maintain and an ambitious agenda, it also meant there was less necessity and scope to tinker for political ends.

The EU referendum result and Theresa May’s rise to Number 10 inevitably meant there would be a series of ministerial changes –the current Prime Minister can hardly be blamed for that. Similarly, the recent Cabinet resignations prompted by the sexual harassment scandal and the Secretary of State for International Development’s plan to invent a new policy for the Middle East were, to say the least, unfortunate.

The unforced general election and loss of both May’s majority and a number of her ministers cannot, however, be blamed on luck, and, of course, reshuffles are entirely self-inflicted wounds. The ability to hire and fire is one of the great powers vested in the Prime Minister and it is supposed to reinforce the authority of their role in a Cabinet Government. I’ll leave it to others to judge May on her strong and stable credentials, but few would suggest that this week’s reshuffle represented her finest hour.

More importantly, what does this all mean for the business of government? In just over a year, we will exit the European Union, the biggest administrative challenge the civil service has faced since the Second World War, with the fewest resources since that time. We also face the same major economic and social policy challenges that are blighting most of the western democracies, fueling discontent and distrust in mainstream political leadership.