The One Mistake You're Making When Ordering Wine

We’ve all been there: you’re in a restaurant, staring at a never-ending wine list, unsure of what the different grapes from different regions actually mean.

You don’t want to spend a fortune, so you blurt out three little words: “House red please.”

Well, it’s better than saying “I’ll take the cheapest?” isn’t it?

A new survey from OpenTable has revealed that 66% of Brits tend to choose the house wine, with an overwhelming 90% believing it to be both the cheapest and the easiest option.

But in reality, although house wine may be the easiest option, it isn’t always the cheapest on the menu.

In fact, the name “house wine” simply means it’s the house’s (or the restaurant’s) recommendation.

Just think of all the money you could have saved if you’d perused the menu.