We've Found A Way To Reverse Hearing Loss, But It Comes With A Big Risk

Hearing loss affects approximately 9 million people in the UK (roughly 1 in 7 or 19% of the total population), which means that finding a permanent solution would be life-changing for lots of people.

Although scientists already know that injecting ear stem cells into the inner ear can reverse deafness, they have been cautious as this process can be a double-edged sword, making cells divide too quickly and causing cancer.

But now, a new study led by Rutgers University, New Brunswick, has found that this rapid division of cells could be controlled - well, at least in a petri dish.