“I am so incredibly proud and honoured to introduce our beautiful baby boy, Bluey Branson,” the dad-of-two wrote on Instagram on 20 January.

Sam Branson, 31, shared a photo of his wife Isabella, 36, with their newborn baby boy on Instagram. The couple are also parents to 22-months-old Eva-Deia.

Richard Branson ’s son has welcomed his second child and fans are loving the unique baby name choice.

A photo posted by Sam Branson (@bransonsam) on Jan 20, 2017 at 1:44am PST

Branson continued: “He is such a gentle and strong little soul.

“Having children is the most awe-inspiring and humbling experience. Mama doing well after a very smooth birth. Big sis is very happy to have a baby brother, ‘Mine Bluey’.

“Welcome to the World Bluey Rafe Richard Branson. If you lead with love little Bluey, there is more magic and beauty out there than you can possibly imagine.”

Fans commenting on Branson’s photo loved the name Bluey.

“Congratulations and what a beautiful name,” one person wrote. “Unique.”

Another commented: “Aww, love the name. Congrats.”

One mum wrote: “We had Jacob Blue, I never thought about about Blue as a first name, but I really like it.”

“Beautiful boy, beautiful name,” wrote another.

Branson and his wife married in South Africa in 2013. They welcomed their first child in 2015. Since announcing their second child had arrived, family members took to social media to congratulate the couple.