The leftwing candidate for Scottish Labour leader is on course for a decisive victory after the Unite union signed up thousands of members to take part in the election.

MSP Richard Leonard, a keen supporter of Jeremy Corbyn, looked set to beat rival Anas Sarwar following a hugely successful snap campaign to bring trade unionists on board.

HuffPost UK can reveal that Len McCluskey’s union signed up 2,700 members to the “political levy” – a payment needed to be eligible to vote in the Labour contest - in just two days last weekend.

The new members, who responded to a mass text and email campaign, came on top of the 5,000 levy-payers the union already has on its books.

Thousands more are expected to be signed up in the coming weeks, ahead of the final closing date for new members of October 9. Voting takes place next month with the winner announced in November.